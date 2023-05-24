Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Jake...
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

“I would have liked a couple more outs,” Mayers said. “We won — that’s all that matters. The bullpen pitched really well. The adrenaline in the big leagues is a little more taxing than the adrenaline in Triple-A.”

His manager was impressed with his outing.

“He threw so many strikes and was efficient,” Matt Quatraro said. “Several times he had a three-pitch strikeout. He had a good cutter. He located his fastball and he threw several good breaking balls. He mixed it to the point where they weren’t exactly sure what he was going to throw and he located it.”

Jose Cuas (3-0) was the winner, and Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

“I made, probably, two mistakes and I paid for it,” Rodriguez said. “But the rest I just tip my hat to them because they made good swings on it.”

The Tigers threatened in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs on two infield singles and a walk, but Mayers induced a groundball from Miguel Cabrera.

The Royals got to Rodriguez in the fourth. Edward Olivares reached on shortstop Javier Baez’s error and scored on a double by Michael Massey. Massey then came in on a single by Garcia. Garcia scored the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Salvador Perez. Only one of the runs was earned.

“We had good at-bats off Rodriguez in the fourth,” Quatraro said. “To string a few hits together and put up some runs was nice. I really do believe we have a deep lineup. It’s just a matter of consistently doing it night in and night out.”

Mayers labored in the fifth and left with the bases loaded and two outs. One of those runners scored on a single by Baez. Olivares singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. with Kansas City’s fourth run. Witt reached on the first bunt base hit of his career.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Nick Wittgren was selected from Triple-A Omaha. Wittgren, who pitched for Royals’ pitching coach Brian Sweeney with Cleveland from 2019-21, had a 1.25 ERA with five saves in 17 appearances with Omaha. In a corresponding move, RHP Max Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

The Tigers and Royals will complete the three-game series Wednesday. Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA) will face RHP Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they...
Jayhawks’ McCullar announces return to KU
From left, Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, center Nikola Jokic, forward Michael Porter...
Nuggets with local ties making mark on big stage in NBA playoffs
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier watches his two-run triple against the Los Angeles Angels in...
Kansas City Royals DFA veteran Hunter Dozier
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks with starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the...
Royals host Detroit, look to bounce back from tough road trip