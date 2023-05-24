Push to rename Troost Avenue heads to city council committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Renaming Troost Avenue could get one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, a city council committee will decide whether or not to take their efforts to the next level.

The idea is sponsored by council member Melissa Robinson and calls for a resolution to create a landing page for community members to give input.

The City Council would then have 45 days to collect feedback and push the idea forward to the city council.

KCTV5 first reported on this story in July 2022, when local business owner, Chris Goode, started a petition to rename the road “Truth Avenue.”

Historically, Troost Avenue is known for its impact as a redline. Redlining was a discriminatory practice that kept Black people from being able to buy homes. It also created a clear line of segregation with black residents living east and white residents living west of the street.

According to Goode, and the petition for change, the demographic is changing and it is time for the road’s name to change as well.

Goode said truth is a way to cut through barriers and bring people together.

As of May 24, the petition has reached over 1,600 signatures.

