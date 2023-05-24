Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Push to rename Troost Avenue heads to city council committee

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Renaming Troost Avenue could get one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, a city council committee will decide whether or not to take their efforts to the next level.

The idea is sponsored by council member Melissa Robinson and calls for a resolution to create a landing page for community members to give input.

The City Council would then have 45 days to collect feedback and push the idea forward to the city council.

KCTV5 first reported on this story in July 2022, when local business owner, Chris Goode, started a petition to rename the road “Truth Avenue.”

Historically, Troost Avenue is known for its impact as a redline. Redlining was a discriminatory practice that kept Black people from being able to buy homes. It also created a clear line of segregation with black residents living east and white residents living west of the street.

According to Goode, and the petition for change, the demographic is changing and it is time for the road’s name to change as well.

Goode said truth is a way to cut through barriers and bring people together.

As of May 24, the petition has reached over 1,600 signatures.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Spider-Man Exhibit opening at Union Station later this week
More than a dozen iconic items will be on display from Sony Pictures Studio, ranging from the...
Spider-Man Exhibit opening at Union Station later this week
Push to rename Troost Avenue heads to city council committee
FILE — The crash on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street north of Harrisonville took place just...
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash, section of 291 Highway closed