Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought at Independence QuikTrip

Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Powerball ticket purchased at an Independence gas station led to $50,000 in winnings in the May 13 drawing.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip at 19010 E. Highway 24 in Independence. Four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball were matched to win the prize.

The winner claimed their prize on May 16.

