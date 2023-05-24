Multiple car crash kills 1 Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died Tuesday after being thrown from his vehicle after a multi-car crash in the Northland.

It happened Tuesday, before 6:00 p.m. The man was in the backseat, not wearing a seat belt.

Kansas City Police said a black Toyota was speeding west on NW 68 Street hitting a gold Chevy Impala that was heading eastbound. The impact of that hit caused the Toyota to in turn hit a red Volkswagen that was stopped at a light.

The Toyota later hit a traffic pole, veered off the road, and down an embankment. The rear passenger was ejected and died at the scene.

No one else was seriously hurt.

