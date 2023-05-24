Aging & Style
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash, section of 291 Highway closed

FILE — The crash on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street north of Harrisonville took place just...
FILE — The crash on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street north of Harrisonville took place just before 6:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated one person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the patrol, the crash on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street north of Harrisonville took place just before 6:30 a.m.

Two vehicles struck each other head-on after one crossed the centerline at a curve on the highway at Home Farm Road.

One person died, another was listed in critical condition and a third person suffered a disabling injury, the highway patrol stated.

Both north and southbound lanes of highway traffic were closed and rerouted.

