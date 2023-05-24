Aging & Style
LOOKING BACK: Tina Turner launched 50th anniversary tour in Kansas City

Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is...
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tina Turner, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died Wednesday at the age of 83.

The legendary singer teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Nearly 15 years ago, she launched her 50th-anniversary tour to a sold-out Sprint Center crowd, her first full concert in eight years.

The concert took place on Oct. 1, 2008, the first of what would be a 90-concert run in North America and Europe.

Below are some photos from the concert in Kansas City:

Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is...
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is...
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is...
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

