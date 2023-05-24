LOOKING BACK: Tina Turner launched 50th anniversary tour in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tina Turner, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died Wednesday at the age of 83.

The legendary singer teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Nearly 15 years ago, she launched her 50th-anniversary tour to a sold-out Sprint Center crowd, her first full concert in eight years.

The concert took place on Oct. 1, 2008, the first of what would be a 90-concert run in North America and Europe.

Below are some photos from the concert in Kansas City:

Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (Orlin Wagner | AP)

