Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKFD responds to fire at Franklin Center; no injuries reported

The Franklin Center caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Franklin Center caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.(Scott Schaunaman, KCKFD)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to a fire at the Franklin Center Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but the old school building did receive some damage. The fire was put out shortly before noon.

The Franklin Center was left abandoned in 2009. In 2014, it received a $250,000 grant through a partnership with Youthfront with the goal to renovate and re-open the doors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Missouri Lottery
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought at Independence QuikTrip
Total closure scheduled for portion of I-70 on first weekend in June
Zambezi Zinger opening date pushed back
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park