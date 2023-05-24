KCKFD responds to fire at Franklin Center; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to a fire at the Franklin Center Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but the old school building did receive some damage. The fire was put out shortly before noon.

The Franklin Center was left abandoned in 2009. In 2014, it received a $250,000 grant through a partnership with Youthfront with the goal to renovate and re-open the doors.

