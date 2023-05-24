KCI is among the least angry airports in America, study finds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Travelers who use the Kansas City International Airport –well, the old KCI before it was rebuilt – are among the happiest airport users, according to a new study by Forbes.
The study analyzed 37,000 Tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the U.S. for one year, cataloguing the Tweeter’s top complaints which included noise, lines, flight delays and parking.
KCI, along with airports in Indianapolis and Seattle-Tacoma, apparently garnered the least amount of angry Tweets – though that could be because the study, which ran from March of 2022 to 2023, just barely missed the opening of the new, $1.5 billion KCI airport terminal Feb. 28 of this year.
Topping the list for the airports with the angriest travelers was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California; Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida; and Eppley Airport in Omaha, Nebraska.
In the absence of an angry-Tweet analysis from Forbes, here’s what some Kansas Citians think of the new airport:
