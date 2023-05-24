KCI is among the least angry airports in America, study finds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Travelers who use the Kansas City International Airport –well, the old KCI before it was rebuilt – are among the happiest airport users, according to a new study by Forbes.

The study analyzed 37,000 Tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the U.S. for one year, cataloguing the Tweeter’s top complaints which included noise, lines, flight delays and parking.

KCI, along with airports in Indianapolis and Seattle-Tacoma, apparently garnered the least amount of angry Tweets – though that could be because the study, which ran from March of 2022 to 2023, just barely missed the opening of the new, $1.5 billion KCI airport terminal Feb. 28 of this year.

Topping the list for the airports with the angriest travelers was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California; Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida; and Eppley Airport in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the absence of an angry-Tweet analysis from Forbes, here’s what some Kansas Citians think of the new airport:

It may not be the best airport I’ve ever been to, but it’s a far cry from what it was. All local restaurants, beers and coffees. Takes a little longer to get into but security only took about 10 minutes. We fancy now! — J.D. Hillen @ #VueConf2023 (@jdhillen) May 24, 2023

Left KC yesterday; first time out of new airport. There was unnecessary traffic as cars from the cell phone lot enter the roadway, then have to immediately get over to arrivals lane, bringing the departures lane to a dead stop. Dangerous & ridiculous for a brand new airport. — Julie Clark☮️ (@JClarkJC) May 12, 2023

Agreed! Flew in and out last month after living near KC for two years a few years ago and didn't recognize it! It was an actual, in the flesh 21st century airport. — Norm (@normmininger) May 18, 2023

It's a terrible design. There was no planning for traffic. KC has an "airport culture" and that should have been taken into account. We don't "airport" like other cities. — Jonathan B. (@Bwanapc) April 25, 2023

