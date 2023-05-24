Aging & Style
Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said.

The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.

Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the woman out. They performed CPR and called 911. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, park officials said.

Her name and hometown have not been released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

