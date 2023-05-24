Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jayhawks’ McCullar announces return to KU

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they defeated Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Kansas clinched a share of the title. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks announced the unexpected return of a veteran Wednesday morning.

Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Antonio, will elect to utilize his final year of eligibility to return to Lawrence for a super senior season. That option is available to him due to the NCAA’s COVID guidelines, which gave players participating in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility.

McCullar participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week. His return was announced in a tweet from KU.

“How about one more year Jayhawk nation?” McCullar said in a release from KU. “To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!”

READ MORE: Former Michigan All-American picks KU as transfer destination

A three-time All-Big 12 selection, McCullar averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks during his first season. He spent the previous three years at Texas Tech.

“This is a big day for Kansas basketball,” head coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen through recruiting this offseason, but nothing that has transpired this offseason was bigger for KU basketball than having a seasoned veteran like Kevin McCullar return to our program.”

The Jayhawks already added Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Texas guard Arterio Morris, Towson guard Nick Timberlake and Santa Clara center Parker Braun to a roster that includes the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dajuan Harris.

ESPN projected the Jayhawks as the No. 1 team in the nation for the upcoming season prior to the news that McCullar would re-join KU.

Kansas senior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick are expected to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Jake...
Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers
From left, Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, center Nikola Jokic, forward Michael Porter...
Nuggets with local ties making mark on big stage in NBA playoffs
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier watches his two-run triple against the Los Angeles Angels in...
Kansas City Royals DFA veteran Hunter Dozier
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks with starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the...
Royals host Detroit, look to bounce back from tough road trip