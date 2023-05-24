Jayhawks’ McCullar announces return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks announced the unexpected return of a veteran Wednesday morning.

Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Antonio, will elect to utilize his final year of eligibility to return to Lawrence for a super senior season. That option is available to him due to the NCAA’s COVID guidelines, which gave players participating in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility.

McCullar participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week. His return was announced in a tweet from KU.

“How about one more year Jayhawk nation?” McCullar said in a release from KU. “To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!”

A three-time All-Big 12 selection, McCullar averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks during his first season. He spent the previous three years at Texas Tech.

“This is a big day for Kansas basketball,” head coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen through recruiting this offseason, but nothing that has transpired this offseason was bigger for KU basketball than having a seasoned veteran like Kevin McCullar return to our program.”

The Jayhawks already added Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Texas guard Arterio Morris, Towson guard Nick Timberlake and Santa Clara center Parker Braun to a roster that includes the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dajuan Harris.

ESPN projected the Jayhawks as the No. 1 team in the nation for the upcoming season prior to the news that McCullar would re-join KU.

Kansas senior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick are expected to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft.

