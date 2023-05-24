It’s Show-Me 100 week at Lucas Oil Speedway and here are a dozen things to know

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 24, 2023) - It’s almost time for dirt-track racing fans to converge on south-central Missouri for the annual three-day celebration of Late Model excellence and excitement.

The 31st annual Show-Me 100 Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism is coming up Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway, with many of dirt racing’s elite drivers chasing the final-night big prize of $50,000.

Before action commences, here’s a look at a “Diamond Dozen” of story lines to watch as the best of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA converge on the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.”

Could it be ‘Fergy Time’ again? Chris Ferguson of Mount Holly, N.C., scored a breakthrough victory in the 2022 Show-Me 100, taking the lead after a restart with a dozen laps remaining. It was the first crown-jewel victory for Ferguson who continued to show a great affinity for Lucas Oil Speedway, where he won the 2020 CMH Diamond Nationals.

“It’s a feeling like no other,” Ferguson recalled earlier this spring of the checkered flag waving and pulling into victory lane a Show-Me 100 winner. “For me, etching your name in the history books is super cool. Us drivers want to win every race, but the big ones are the most important. Adding my name to the Show-Me 100 list is an accomplishment in a lifetime that some never accomplish.”

Ricky Thornton Jr. on the verge: If you’re looking for a first-time Show-Me 100 driver to emerge, keep an eye on Ricky Thornton Jr. The Martinsville, Ind., driver finished a close second to Ferguson in the Show-Me 100 a year ago after earning seventh ih the race in 2021 and fifth in 2020. “RTJ” knows his way to victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway, capturing the opening night of the MLRA Spring Nationals earlier this season, against a field full of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regulars.

He’s also red-hot, sweeping a pair of LOLMDS features last weekend in Iowa to catapult to the top of the series points standings.

There’s a trend favoring dramatic finishes: Since Jonathan Davenport led all 100 laps in dominating the 2015 Show-Me 100, the last six editions of the race (the 2019 event was canceled due to storm damage) have seen the final lead change occur on lap 87 or later three times. Payton Looney led the final 70 circuits to prevail in 2020, but the average final pass since 2016 has been lap 72. No recent Show-Me is more memorable than 2016 when Jimmy Owens took over with just eight laps remaining.

“Superman” ready to soar: Perhaps the driver to beat at any dirt track in which he enters is Jonathan Davenport, aka “Superman.” The native of Blairsville, Ga., dominated in winning his only Show-Me 100 in 2015 and could be poised to win again after tuning up at Lucas Oil Speedway with a Night Two MLRA Spring Nationals victory in early April. The three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion surpassed $2 million in earnings during an historic 2022 season.

Show-Me State hopes: Payton Looney of Republic became the second Missourian to win the Show-Me 100 when he scored a popular victory in 2020, joining Terry Phillips (1999) the only home-state winners. Looney is part of a contingent of Missourians who will be chasing victory lane again and that list includes a newcomer. Dillon McCowan, a 19-year-old from nearby Urbana, has moved up from Modifieds to Late Models in 2023 and will have many local fans cheering him on. Another Ozarks-area driver to consider is Lebanon’s Tony Jackson Jr., a two-time Lucas Oil MLRA Series champion.

New team, same goal for “New Deal” O’Neal: When Hudson O’Neal won the 2021 Show-Me 100, it was an emotional victory for the Indiana driver as he joined his father, Don O’Neal, to form the the only father and son to win the Show-Me 100. Hudson O’Neal, 22, is in his first season driving the Rocket house car and he’s made a quick transition as he held the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points lead until last week and come to Wheatland just 40 behind Ricky Thornton Jr.

Three nights, three features: While everything will build toward the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event on Saturday night, there are three full nights of racing scheduled. The Show-Me 100 kicks off on Thursday with the 10th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA Owner/Promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, headlining the program.

On Friday, it’s the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, in honor of longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991. Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for the big finale.

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge always dramatic: The final Late Model race prior to the Show-Me 100 is Saturday night’s Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. It’s a non-qualifiers race where the winner can take either the $2,500 check or opt to give it back for a spot at the rear of the Show-Me 100 starting lineup.

Chris and Jan Davis of Midwest Sheet Metal have sponsored the last-chance race since 2013 with many exciting results. The first year, Mike Marlar won the race and went on to run seventh in the Show-Me 100 after starting 33rd. Chris Simpson parlayed his win into a last-to-third run in 2015 to earn $6,000 and Bobby Pierce went from last to briefly leading the race in the late going, before a flat tire relegated him to sixth in 2016 to earn $5,000.

Don’t forget about the USRA Modifieds: Also in action each night will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, who get a shot at running on the big stage and getting television time. They’ll run a similar format as the Late Models, with full programs the first two nights including qualifying heat races and features, in which drivers will earn points toward a starting position in a $2,000-to-win, $200-to-start feature on Saturday. Each night, drivers will also collect track and USRA national points.

All eyes on the sky: Everyone is optimistic that Mother Nature will finally cooperate and this will be the first year since 2018 that all three nights of the Show-Me 100 will go off without complications. The 2019 event was canceled due to storm damage, the 2020 Show-Me 100 was moved to a one-day show in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 and ‘22 races were affected by weather on the preliminary nights. As showtime nears, the forecast for south-central Missouri is for sunshine and warm temperatures.

Lee Newton pre-race concert on Saturday: Remember to arrive early on Saturday as Nutrien Ag Solutions will add to the fan experience by presenting a pre-race concert from 5-5:45 p.m. featuring Nashville recording artist/songwriter Lee Newton. During pre-race ceremonies, Lucas Oil Speedway will honor the Veterans and Military as part of the Memorial Day Weekend as a nation.

Newton will also serve as Grand Marshal for the Show-Me 100. She is a three-time Josie Music Award winner and the Josie Music Vocalist of the Year in 2020.

Door panel auction for a great cause: In what’s become one of the great traditions of Show-Me 100 weekend, Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Famer photographer Ron Mitchell’s Door Panel Auction will return to the hillside between the spectator entrance and main grandstands. The silent auction, featuring door panels of many Late Model and USMTS drivers, has raised at least $60,000 over the years to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Ticket info: Reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

Show-Me 100 feature payout: 1, $50,000; 2, $20,000; 3, $10,000; 4, $9,000; 5, $8,000. 6, $7,000; 7, $6,000; 8, $5,000; 9, $4,500; 10, $4,000; 11, $3,500; 12, $3,250; 13, $3,000; 14, $2,750; 15, $2,500; 16, $2,400; 17, $2,350; 18, 2,325; 19, $2,300; 20, $2,250; 21, $2,200; 22, $2,150; 23, $2,100; 24, $2,050; 25, $2,000; 26, $2,000; 27, $2,000; 28, $2,000.

Daily admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $115

Pit Pass - $40

3-Day Pit Pass - $120

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $85

Pit Pass - $40

2-Day Pit Pass - $85

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $90

Pit Pass $45

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 on Thursday and Friday, with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 with pre-race concert from 5-5:45 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

