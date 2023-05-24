Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation

"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal. (Source: Anthony Barcelo via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch” is for sale in Southern California.

The iconic home is available for a cool $5.5 million where you could channel your inner Mike or Carol Brady.

A few years back, HGTV bought the North Hollywood property for $3.5 million and renovated it on the show “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The house needed it because back in the ‘70s, producers only used exterior shots for the show and the inside never looked like the sound stage where the TV series was filmed.

Now, after a $2 million renovation, it’s a replica of what viewers saw on the show.

The house is complete with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom shared by two bedrooms that could hold six children.

But don’t worry, the home features plenty of room with more than 5,000 square feet of space and five full bathrooms.

“The Brady Bunch” TV series originally aired from 1969-1974, as reported by IMDb.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Overland Park police are trying to identify this man. He is accusing of breaching the privacy...
Overland Park police trying to ID man accused of breaching privacy at store

Latest News

Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
During the last four days in Kansas City, Missouri, seven people have been killed. That...
Advocates offer support to growing number of Kansas City homicide victims’ families
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Cars move along the 6th Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Police...
Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas