FORECAST: Mostly sunny with isolated showers later on in the day
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has now moved into the Tennessee River Valley, which allows for more of a southerly component to our wind. Moisture content will be picked up from the gulf coast in the southcentral plains and force it into the Missouri River Valley. At the same time, low pressure from both New Mexico and southwest Texas will aid in forcing moisture to mix within the atmosphere. With assistance from a weak storm system in northern Iowa, chances for pop-up showers and isolated storms are plausible this afternoon and into the evening.

The peak of our wet weather chances still lies around the time we get off work between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The scattered shower and thunderstorm threat will remain into Thursday where showers and isolated storms may develop sporadically within Missouri through the mid-afternoon. Once the wet weather activity moves on, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies will take over with a slight drop in temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will slightly rebound into the lower 80s just in time to start the Memorial Day weekend. Mainly clear to partly sunny skies are expected through Memorial Day Monday with a slight chance for wet weather during the late evening. Timeframe Monday into Tuesday of next week, we will keep a small threat for wet weather at this time through the next work week as temperatures gradually increase to the middle 80s.

