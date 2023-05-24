FORECAST: More widely scattered showers possible Thursday

Warm and muggy conditions will continue into Thursday. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will be widely scattered across the area. If you happen to get caught under a thunderstorm, you can expect heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning and small hail. However, severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will cool down slightly late in the week and into the upcoming weekend, with highs near 80 degrees and morning lows in the lower 50s. A gradual warming trend returns next week, as highs soar into the low to middle 80s. Chances of rain still remain quite slim, even as we head into June.

