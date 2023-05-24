Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: More widely scattered showers possible Thursday

FORECAST: More widely scattered showers possible Thursday
FORECAST: More widely scattered showers possible Thursday(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and muggy conditions will continue into Thursday. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will be widely scattered across the area. If you happen to get caught under a thunderstorm, you can expect heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning and small hail. However, severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will cool down slightly late in the week and into the upcoming weekend, with highs near 80 degrees and morning lows in the lower 50s. A gradual warming trend returns next week, as highs soar into the low to middle 80s. Chances of rain still remain quite slim, even as we head into June.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with isolated showers later on in the day
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with isolated showers later on in the day
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with isolated showers later on in the day
By Wednesday afternoon, a field of widely scattered showers and storms will initiate. I do not...
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain Wednesday
By Wednesday afternoon, a field of widely scattered showers and storms will initiate. I do not...
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain Wednesday