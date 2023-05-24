Carolina Cruz signs multi-year deal to anchor KCTV 5 Morning News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, President, and General Manager of KCTV 5 / KSMO announced that Carolina Cruz has signed a multi-year contract to extend her role as morning anchor on KCTV 5.

Cruz joins recently named co-anchor, Bill Hurrelbrink, and Meteorologist Greg Bennett of the station’s flagship morning news program, which airs from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Carolina is incredibly talented, kind and genuine.” said Curtis Miles General Manager. “Our viewers know she cares about them and their community - and I think that’s a big part of our success.” Miles added.

“Carolina has proven herself to be a leader of our morning show team in more ways than one,” said Josh Morgan, News Director at KCTV 5. “That leadership, combined with her unique talent and connection to the viewers, is why we are so excited to have her in that position for many years to come.”

“It has been wonderful being back in Kansas City and getting to call the metro home for over two years now. I am grateful to continue starting my day with viewers in the city that I love and representing the diversity and vibrant culture here.” Cruz said.

Before her appointment to anchor weekday mornings last year, Carolina co-anchored weekday evenings and previously served as weekend morning anchor and reporter for KCTV 5′s main early and evening newscasts. She also served as a fill-in anchor and reporter for WFSB-TV (Hartford / New Haven, CT) and bilingual anchor and reporter for KRGV (Weslaco, TX)

Cruz is a native of Cali, Colombia and spent her formative years growing up in St. Louis, Missouri. She holds two bachelor’s degrees (Mass Communication & Media Studies and Spanish Language & Literature) and two minor degrees (Journalism and Business Administration) from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cruz is bilingual - fluent in English and Spanish - and immensely proud of her Hispanic heritage. She is currently the only Latina weekday anchor working in the Kansas City market.

Cruz lives in Kansas with her husband, Colin, and a Bernedoodle puppy (Diego). The pair is expecting their first child in July 2023.

