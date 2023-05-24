Big Slick announces three returning celebrities, one newcomer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Three returning stars and one first-time attendee will travel to Kansas City June 2-3 to attend the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which raises money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Returning to the celebrity charity weekend is David Dastmalchian, who starred alongside long-time Big Slick host Paul Rudd in “Ant Man” and also attended the event in 2021. Fort Scott native and radio personality for the “Howard Stern Show” Richard Christy will return to Kansas City along with Big Slick veteran Logan Mize, a country music singer. Philip Bowen, a musician and TikTok creator, will attend the weekend-long event for the first time.

The four newly announced guests will join Kansas City area natives and long-time hosts Eric Stonestreet, Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Heidi Gardner, another Kansas City native who rose to fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will be the sixth host this year.

The event, which includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night and an entertainment show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, has raised over $17 million for the the children’s hospital since its inception in 2010, where it began as a poker tournament. Last year, it boasted a donation of more than $3.5 million for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

General admission or VIP tickets, which include meet and greet opportunities with the celebrity guests, can be purchased here.

The remaining celebrities will be announced through Friday on the organization’s social media pages. The newest guests will join “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard, country music singer Darius Rucker, parody artist Al Yankovic and comedian Joe Lo Truglo among others.

