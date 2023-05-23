Aging & Style
Zeeko Zaki talks tonight’s FBI finale

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In a week full of season finale’s, CBS’ hit show ‘FBI’ is getting ready to wrap up it’s fifth season in grand fashion by celebrating its 100th episode. Jillian and Bill talk to actor Zeeko Zaki about the inner workings of the fast paced drama and what makes the storyline of tonight’s episode unique. Watch tonight’s season finale right here on KCTV5 at 7pm.

