WATCH: Wranglers capture runaway cow on Michigan interstate

A team of wranglers lassoed a cow on a Michigan highway with the help of state police after it...
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) -- It was an eventful Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Holly as a runaway cow managed to get on the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a traffic control request around 2:50 p.m. Sunday along I-75 near Belford Road as a group attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel put on Belford Road.

A group of wranglers on horses and four-wheelers on the shoulder of I-75 attempted to capture the cow, but the bovine outsmarted them and ran across the northbound lanes of I-75.

Troopers shut down the northbound and southbound lanes for safety.

The group eventually captured and removed the cow from the freeway.

MSP says the cow is now back in the pasture.

