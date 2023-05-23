Texas teen accused of shooting 3 family members believed to be in Kansas City: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect in a January shooting in Rowlett, Texas, that injured three people – two adults and one teenager in the same family – is believed to be in Kansas City, Missouri after fleeing the state, according to the Rowlett Police Department.

Police said 16-year-old Kenn’taevien Charvez Butler is a 5′10″ male with dark hair and black eyes, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the Jan. 13 shooting was not a random act of violence, and that the victims and the shooter met up in a park after the teenage victim and the suspect got into a fight at school three days prior.

The North Texas Crime Commission is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment. Anonymous tips can be sent to the commission at 1-877-373-TIPS or at P3tips.com.

Anyone with information about Butler Detective Eric Shing of the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6212 or eshing@rowlett.com.

