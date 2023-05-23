Teen dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager has died after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of E. 82nd Place and Forest Avenue. Police went to the area receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a teen under the age of 18 who had been shot and was being treated by EMS in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

EMS took him to the hospital, but he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that is submitted to the TIPS Hotline and leads to an arrest in this case.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

