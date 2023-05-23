Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport to catch flight

A Carbondale, Ill. man is accused of stealing a backhoe from a job site in Williamson County and driving it to Veterans Airport in order to catch a flight.
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Illinois on Thursday, May 18 to look into a suspicious incident.

A backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot, which was determined to be suspicious in nature.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, soon after the deputies arrived, the owner of the backhoe arrived on scene and said the equipment belonged to his company, and that it had been parked on a job site at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Spillway Road.

After further investigation, Sheriff Diederich said it was discovered that Timothy Baggott, of Carbondale, stole the backhoe and used it as transportation to drive nearly 10 miles to catch a flight at the airport.

According to security camera footage, Baggott arrived and parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot. He then walked from the backhoe, carrying a guitar case and entered the airport lobby.

Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking the stolen backhoe at Veterans Airport, then walking into the airport.

Baggott has been charged with theft in excess of $10,000.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

A view of the Kansas City skyline, as taken on May 9, 2023.
Kansas City’s Commission of Reparations meets for the first time Tuesday
Above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend.
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by...
Royals surrender 3-run double in 10th inning, fall to Tigers 8-5
File: Inmate found dead inside jail
Inmate behind bars in Kansas jail found dead