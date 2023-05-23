Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport to catch flight

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Illinois on Thursday, May 18 to look into a suspicious incident.

A backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot, which was determined to be suspicious in nature.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, soon after the deputies arrived, the owner of the backhoe arrived on scene and said the equipment belonged to his company, and that it had been parked on a job site at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Spillway Road.

After further investigation, Sheriff Diederich said it was discovered that Timothy Baggott, of Carbondale, stole the backhoe and used it as transportation to drive nearly 10 miles to catch a flight at the airport.

According to security camera footage, Baggott arrived and parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot. He then walked from the backhoe, carrying a guitar case and entered the airport lobby.

Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking the stolen backhoe at Veterans Airport, then walking into the airport.

Baggott has been charged with theft in excess of $10,000.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

