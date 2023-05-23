Overland Park police trying to ID man accused of breaching privacy at store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of breaching the privacy of those in fitting rooms.

According to the police, the breach of privacy took place at a retail store in the 12200 block of Blue Valley Parkway on April 21 at about 5:30 p.m.

That “retail store” would appear to be a Target, as there is one at that address. Also, stills from surveillance video show the man pushing what appears to be a Target shopping cart.

Police just received the images, which is why the public is being notified now.

The man was last seen driving a red 2016, or newer, Honda Civic.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to contact the lead detective at 913-344-8742. You can also contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

