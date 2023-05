Olathe South families,

I have some important information to share with you regarding a change in administrative staffing at Olathe South. I wanted to make you aware that Dr. Longenecker has resigned and will not be returning to Olathe South. We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible.

District Administration is working hard to ensure a smooth transition in leadership moving forward. We are committed to providing stability for the OS staff, students and community as we close out the school year and head into the summer. Once we have named a new head principal for the 2023-24 school year, we will communicate that information to you. I appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this adjustment at a challenging time of the year. As always, please feel free to reach out to me, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Mr. Clint Albers or your OS administrative team if you have any questions.