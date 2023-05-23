Nutrien Ag Solutions Sponsors Show-Me 100 Pre-Race Ceremonies and Concert

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 23, 2023) - Lucas Oil Speedway is excited to announce Nutrien Ag Solutions will again sponsor the pre-race ceremonies and entertainment for this year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism.

Not only will fans get to experience the Diamond of Dirt Tracks and all the amenities the facility has to offer over the course of the three days, but the event will include a pre-race concert with Nashville recording artist/songwriter Lee Newton presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The pre-race festivities include the vendor midway full of T-shirt vendors, food vendors and various other vendors open for fans to enjoy during the day leading up to the racing action each day. Nutrien Ag Solutions will add to the fan experience with a pre-race concert on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. on stage facing the main grandstands.

Newton will perform and entertain the fans leading up to the opening ceremonies. During opening ceremonies, Lucas Oil Speedway will honor and recognize the Missouri Division of Tourism and Nutrien Ag representatives as sponsors of the event. The speedway will also honor and recognize the Veterans and Military including representatives from Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the 509th Bomb Wing, the world’s only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber unit.

Lucas Oil Speedway and as a nation, we recognize Memorial Day as a federal holiday in the United States, fir honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

As part of the Memorial Day Weekend and the Show-Me 100, as Grand Marshal of this year’s event, Lee Newton will sing the National Anthem following the presenting of the colors and the flag. Lucas Oil Speedway staff will display and hold the large American Flag in the infield during the singing of the National Anthem. The KC Flight Formation Team out of Kansas City will do a special flyover and mini air show at the conclusion of the singing of the National Anthem.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. They provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. They help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products.

“We are excited about all the pre-race festivities that the fans get to experience at this year’s Show-Me 100,” said Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “We want to also use the event to recognize and honor and never forget all the fallen heroes that have served in the military for our great country.

“Special thanks to Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions for partnering with us to make the fan experience even more enjoyable. These great partners will add to the fan experience and solidify this event as one of the must attend crown jewel events of the year.”

The fan experience at the Show-Me 100 is magnified by the facility that hosts the Show-Me 100. Lucas Oil Speedway is considered to be one of the nicest motorsports facilities in the country and named the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for good reason.

The Speedway amenities include twenty-one (21) VIP luxury suites, HD Jumbo-Tron screen, stadium style seating, musco sports lighting, a Bose sound system, Go-Kart track for kids, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, huge vendor area and the best track food and concessions with a sit-down restaurant.

Racers and fans also enjoy other amenities including the paved pit areas, car wash stalls and beautiful scenic views in the sprawling wooded campsites with permanent shower facilities overlooking multiple lakes to fish from along with the quarter mile drag boat lake named “Lake Lucas.” The facility also has an all-purpose built Off Road Track featuring Off Road Racing as well as a host of other regional events that gives fans the ultimate fan experience when visiting Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus the USRA Modified full programs each night.

Action kicks off on Thursday, May 25th with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the Saturday-night main event. The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 26th also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup for the Show-Me 100 main event on Saturday night.

The Saturday May 27th program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the Show-Me 100-lap feature event paying $50,000-to-win for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA.

Three-day reserved seat passes are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, N.C., is the defending champion of the Show-Me 100. Ferguson took over the lead on lap 88 of last year’s event and held off Ricky Thornton Jr. to claim the victory, with Tim McCreadie capturing third.

Daily admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $115

Pit Pass - $40

3-Day Pit Pass - $120

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $85

Pit Pass - $40

2-Day Pit Pass - $85

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $90

Pit Pass $45

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 on Thursday and Friday, with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 with pre-race concert from 5-5:45 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

