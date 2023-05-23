Aging & Style
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - The small town of Gower, Missouri, is getting hundreds of visitors this week as people come from all over for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, passed away in May of 2019.

Four years later, the sisters decided to dig up her remains and place them under an alter in the chapel.

They expected to find bones. Instead, inside her wooden coffin with a crack down the middle, they found her intact body. It appeared to be incorrupt.

It’s now being called “a miracle in Missouri.”

People of the Catholic faith have been pouring into the town for a chance to see, touch and pray with Sister Lancaster.

“People are looking for a miracle,” said Gina McKee. “They’re looking for hope. They’re on their knees.”

If you would like to witness Sister Lancaster’s body, you can do so at the monastery until May 29.

“It’s neat to think about the stories we read about, happening in our own time,” said James Merrick, “blessing and making sacred our own time.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

