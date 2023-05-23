Newly announced Big Slick weekend guests include two Kansas City natives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four more stars – including two Kansas City natives – will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 2-3, joining a group of 30 celebrities raising money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two more Kansas City natives – Anthony Hill, known for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Ndugu, and “Shadowhunters” star Katherine McNamara – will return to their hometowns to attend the Big Slick celebrity charity event for the second time.

First-timers Johnathan Fernandez of “Gossip Girl” and Rashida Olayiwola, who played Officer Wilder in the wildly popular “Jury Duty,” will also be in attendance.

The celebrities will join long-time hosts and Kansas City area natives Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. “Saturday Night Live” star and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner will join as the sixth host for the first time.

The event, which includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night and an entertainment show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, has raised over $17 million for the the children’s hospital since its inception in 2010, where it began as a poker tournament. Last year, it boasted a donation of more than $3.5 million for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

Additions to the star-studded group will be announced through Friday on the organization’s social media pages. The newest guests will join “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard, magician Blake Vogt and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” comedian Joe Lo Truglo.

