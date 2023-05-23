Motorcyclist seriously injured in Northland crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash at NE Antioch Road and NE 53rd Street left a motorcyclist critically injured Monday.

According to the KCPD, a black Honda motorcycle was going north on Antioch while a silver GMC Terrain was going south.

The SUV turned left onto 53rd, into the shopping center.

At that point, the motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV and the rider was ejected.

The motorcycle went northwest, hitting a Lexus SUV that was facing south while sitting at the light.

The motorcyclist had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The people driving the SUVs were not injured in the crash.

