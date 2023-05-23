Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man sends lottery winnings to West African hometown to build classrooms, dance studio

Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in the lottery to help bring children out of poverty with education.
By Jaylen Holloway and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A lottery winner in North Carolina plans to use his prize money to build a dance studio and school for kids in his hometown in West Africa.

Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in the lottery to help bring children out of poverty with education.

“My goal was to be able to win something big like that to pay for children’s education in West Africa because they suffer a lot,” Souleymane said.

The New Bern resident was born and raised in the impoverished town of Mali, where he says dance and music keep people’s minds off the struggle.

Souleymane feels the turmoil is hard to escape at times, especially when future generations can’t gain academic knowledge that could potentially shift their town’s trajectory.

He’s in the process of officially claiming his prize money and will immediately begin sending it to Mali.

“Keep doing what you’re doing in a smart way with heart,” Souleymane said. “Positive energy and spirits, I swear your dream will become truthful.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas
KCPD are looking for a 15-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, May 23 around the afternoon.
KCPD search for missing 15-year-old
The nation's top doctor issued an advisory about the mental health risks of social media.
'Profound risk': Surgeon general's social media warning
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk