Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving. (Source: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed last week while he was in the middle of moving.

Officers responded to the Delaney Village Apartments on May 18 and found Jamarious Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and his body down a staircase.

According to police, Williams was loading a U-Haul truck when he was approached by a man wearing a mask who shot him before running away.

Williams’ girlfriend said she tried to give him CPR until first responders arrived, but she was unable to save him.

“He was the love of my life and I miss him. His mom and dad miss him, his whole family is just crushed,” she said.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said the two have four children together.

She said Williams had been feuding with neighbors for about a year and they were trying to move in with his father for a fresh start.

“I can’t believe it. It feels so devastating,” she said.

The couple was reportedly moving items until the shooting happened. The woman said they were worried about their safety.

Williams’ girlfriend said they had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort that day, but an officer did not show up.

“This only happened because the police weren’t there,” she said.

A response from CMHA police headquarters is currently pending, according to WOIO.

“He didn’t deserve this, he worked six days a week, and he took care of his family. He wasn’t involved in any drama or on the streets,” Williams’ girlfriend said.

Currently, no arrests have been made and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact them at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Teen dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster passed away in 2019. The sisters were going relocate her remains...
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Ways to save before your summer vacation
Ways to save on your summer vacation
Ways to save on your summer vacation