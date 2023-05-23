KCPD search for missing 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD are looking for a 15-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, May 23 around the afternoon.

Billy Davis has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red and yellow shorts. Police say Davis was last seen near the intersection of east 75th street and Troost Avenue.

Davis’ family is concerned due to Davis requiring daily medication.

If you have any information, please call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Person’s unit at 816-234-5043.

