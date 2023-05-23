Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose 2 children died in hot car

Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children were left in hot SUV
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children were left in hot SUV(KCTV5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts.

The same jury recommended Monday that Boedecker be sentenced to 22 years each for the two second-degree murder convictions and a total of nine years for the endangering the welfare of a child convictions.

Prosecutors alleged that Boedecker said she put her 2-year daughter and 8-week-old daughters in her Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep at their rural Kearney home on July 3, 2018. She found them unresponsive the next morning and took them to a neighbor’s home for help but emergency responders declared the girls dead.

Evidence during the trial showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanax in her system the day her daughters were found, according to an AP source.

Clay County Prosecutors Zachary Thompson said evidence also showed Boedecker had contact with law enforcement the day before the girls died about a separate incident of leaving the children in the vehicle.

A hearing on any motion for a new trial and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Anthony Hill arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy," during PaleyFest, Sunday, April 2,...
Newly announced Big Slick weekend guests include two Kansas City natives
Overland Park police are trying to identify this man. He is accusing of breaching the privacy...
Overland Park police trying to ID man accused of breaching privacy at store
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
Teen dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD search for missing 15-year-old