Inmate behind bars in Kansas jail found dead

File: Inmate found dead inside jail
File: Inmate found dead inside jail(wcjb)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s office discovered a body inside its jail early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported that jail staff found an inmate unresponsive shortly before 3 a.m.

Attempts to revive the inmate by EMS were unsuccessful. According to procedure and state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations is reviewing the death.

