Inmate behind bars in Kansas jail found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s office discovered a body inside its jail early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tim Morse reported that jail staff found an inmate unresponsive shortly before 3 a.m.

Attempts to revive the inmate by EMS were unsuccessful. According to procedure and state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations is reviewing the death.

