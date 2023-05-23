Inmate behind bars in Kansas jail found dead
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s office discovered a body inside its jail early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Tim Morse reported that jail staff found an inmate unresponsive shortly before 3 a.m.
Attempts to revive the inmate by EMS were unsuccessful. According to procedure and state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations is reviewing the death.
