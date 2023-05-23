Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Slight chance of rain Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We had a beautiful afternoon Tuesday. With temperatures slightly above average for this time of year, highs were in the lower 80s. We are expecting a pleasant evening to give way to upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. Moisture in the atmosphere increases Wednesday, so it will feel muggier as dew points jump into the lower 60s. That will help set the stage for our next chance of rain. By Wednesday afternoon, a field of widely scattered showers and storms will initiate. I do not expect any severe weather, but a brief downpour or two will be possible. The activity looks more “miss” than “hit,” but some of us could benefit from a little moisture. Rain chances return again on Thursday afternoon, especially on the Kansas side. We could have a few more of those popcorn showers or storms but, again, severe weather not expected and coverage will be limited. Dew points fall off for the weekend as drier air settles in. Temperatures look beautiful for the lake, the pool, games -- you name it! Signs are pointing to slightly warmer air by the middle of next week, but nothing overly hot as of now.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO

Latest News

By Wednesday afternoon, a field of widely scattered showers and storms will initiate. I do not...
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain Wednesday
Temperatures are steady in the low 80s for the next three days.
FORECAST: Above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend
FORECAST: Slim chances of a storm on Wednesday
FORECAST: Slim chances of a storm on Wednesday
FORECAST: Slim chances of a storm on Wednesday