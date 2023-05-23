FORECAST: Slight chance of rain Wednesday

We had a beautiful afternoon Tuesday. With temperatures slightly above average for this time of year, highs were in the lower 80s. We are expecting a pleasant evening to give way to upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. Moisture in the atmosphere increases Wednesday, so it will feel muggier as dew points jump into the lower 60s. That will help set the stage for our next chance of rain. By Wednesday afternoon, a field of widely scattered showers and storms will initiate. I do not expect any severe weather, but a brief downpour or two will be possible. The activity looks more “miss” than “hit,” but some of us could benefit from a little moisture. Rain chances return again on Thursday afternoon, especially on the Kansas side. We could have a few more of those popcorn showers or storms but, again, severe weather not expected and coverage will be limited. Dew points fall off for the weekend as drier air settles in. Temperatures look beautiful for the lake, the pool, games -- you name it! Signs are pointing to slightly warmer air by the middle of next week, but nothing overly hot as of now.

