FORECAST: Above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures are steady in the low 80s for the next three days.
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It is going to be another picture-perfect day with temperatures in the low 80 and plenty of sunshine. UV rays will be on the higher side once again today. If you have any lawn work, today will be the day to get it done but take a few breaks because it is going to be warmer this afternoon. However, the air quality is on the moderate side so if you are sensitive to air pollutants make sure to stay indoors. High pressure still dominates the region allowing for rain and storms to stay away a little bit longer.

By Wednesday the chances for showers and storms enter the forecast. Right now, it does not look like a washout, just a few chances for hit-and-miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Humidity levels spike into the muggy and uncomfortable category tomorrow.

Looking ahead to later in the week temperatures will be steady in the low to mid-80s. The upper-level ridge will continue to build into the holiday weekend; however, there is a chance the ridge slowly breaks down and a chance for afternoon showers and storms are possible on Sunday. We will be watching this potential very closely over the next several days. The upcoming holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities to kick off summer. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s throughout next week.

