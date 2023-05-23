Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Council, not voters, will decide fate of Independence’s Pit bull ban

(KCTV5 News)
By Greg Payne and Zoe Brown
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders in Independence, Missouri, have decided not to put the fate of the city’s Pit bull ban into the hands of voters.

Instead, at their next meeting, the city council will vote on whether to repeal the ban or not.

“Based on the comments today, it appears the council will vote to repeal the ban,” KCTV5′s Greg Payne said.

We’ll have additional coverage on KCTV5 News tonight at 10. Tune in for the latest, or check the website later tonight.

Previous coverage:

Pit bull ban remains on the books in Independence

Voters debate Pit bull ban in Independence

Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs after 35 years

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

Latest News

Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
Community reacts following double shooting along 39th Street
Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Northland crash