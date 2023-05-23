Council, not voters, will decide fate of Independence’s Pit bull ban

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders in Independence, Missouri, have decided not to put the fate of the city’s Pit bull ban into the hands of voters.

Instead, at their next meeting, the city council will vote on whether to repeal the ban or not.

“Based on the comments today, it appears the council will vote to repeal the ban,” KCTV5′s Greg Payne said.

We’ll have additional coverage on KCTV5 News tonight at 10. Tune in for the latest, or check the website later tonight.

Previous coverage:

Pit bull ban remains on the books in Independence

Voters debate Pit bull ban in Independence

Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs after 35 years

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.