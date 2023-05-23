City leaders holding violence prevention forum amid recent spike in crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of May 22, Kansas City, Missouri is on pace for one of the highest crime rates in its history.

City council leaders have decided to take action and are asking for the community’s input for creating a better and safer Kansas City. The forum will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the UMKC School of Law. KCMO City Council candidates will head the discussion, which will be moderated by KCUR host, Steve Kraske.

According to the justice committee, the forum will help the community prepare for June 20 city council elections and spark a conversation on preventing further violence in Kansas City. In a document released May 22, Kansas City police have reported 64 homicides so far in 2023. This is the second highest to date in the past five years, only 2020 saw more homicides by this calendar date with 65.

In 2020, KCMO finished the year with 179 homicides, putting the city on pace for 170+ in 2023. Of the 64 murders so far this year, 38 of the victims were between the age of 18-34. Fifty-nine of the killings have been from a firearm, three from a knife.

A trend similar to years past, East Patrol has responded to the most homicides, at 26. Metro Patrol has responded to the second most, at 19. You can find more information on tonight’s forum here.

