KCTV5 Cares: Why one non profit is turning a barn into a ballroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Laurie Mosier with Great Plains Riding Academy joins Jillian to share about an upcoming event to raise money to enhance services provided at Great Plains Riding Academy. The duo chat about Cowboys and Angels an annual event for the community to have a little fun and support a great cuase. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
