Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “The history of the castle and the Sauer family is truly amazing, and we want it to be told to many generations.”
The new owners of the Sauer Castle posted on Facebook a lengthy breakdown of what they hope transpires for the 1870s home in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Heitmanns said they are a family living in Fairway, Kansas, and they have restored three historical homes previously.
“We are extremely excited about this project. It is a stunning home and deserves to be enjoyed for another 150 years. We ask for your patience as this restoration will take several years to complete,” the Facebook post read.
The Heitmanns stated that because the Sauer Castle is on the National Register of Historical Places, any work done on the structure must first be approved by state and municipal agencies. However, they expect their initial submission for stabilization and weatherproofing to be approved sometime during the summer.
The new Sauer Castle owners also stated they believe the structure to be haunted.
“Several interesting things have happened over the last few months…topics for another day…,” the post concluded.
