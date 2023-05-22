Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “The history of the castle and the Sauer family is truly amazing, and we want it to be told to many generations.”

The new owners of the Sauer Castle posted on Facebook a lengthy breakdown of what they hope transpires for the 1870s home in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Heitmanns said they are a family living in Fairway, Kansas, and they have restored three historical homes previously.

“We are extremely excited about this project. It is a stunning home and deserves to be enjoyed for another 150 years. We ask for your patience as this restoration will take several years to complete,” the Facebook post read.

The Heitmanns stated that because the Sauer Castle is on the National Register of Historical Places, any work done on the structure must first be approved by state and municipal agencies. However, they expect their initial submission for stabilization and weatherproofing to be approved sometime during the summer.

With this approval, the exterior work will begin late summer or early fall. We will then prepare a submittal for the interior restoration and hope to receive approval by year end. The interior restoration will be performed throughout 2024 and into 2025. We are still thinking about the castle’s future use. Ultimately, we want it to be an asset for the neighborhood and the community. The history of the castle and the Sauer family is truly amazing, and we want it to be told to many generations. We have a lot of ideas and welcome your input.

The new Sauer Castle owners also stated they believe the structure to be haunted.

“Several interesting things have happened over the last few months…topics for another day…,” the post concluded.

Previous reporting: Sauer Castle ownership transferred to LLC

