Royals host Detroit, look to bounce back from tough road trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals look to bounce back in a three-game set hosting AL Central foe Detroit after being swept by the White Sox in Chicago. The boys in blue come into the homestand with the worst record in the division at 14-34, looking to find success against the 20-24 Tigers who are coming off back-to-back losses on the first stint of this road trip against the Washington Nationals.

Kansas City has seen more success on the road this season as it has put marks in the win column just six times out of the past 23 tries versus 8-16 on the road. A hopeful highlight coming off a 10-day road trip is that the last two home games have resulted favorably for the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Brady Singer will toe the bump Monday for Game One. Singer has a 7.09 ERA in 2023 with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks over 45 2/3 innings. Starting pitchers for Tuesday and Wednesday have yet to be announced, but Carlos Hernandez has seemed to find the “opener” position and will likely get the nod paired with 20-year veteran Zack Greinke.

Another veteran pitcher, Michael Lorenzen, will get the start for the Tigers who has just one career appearance over nine seasons at the K and against the Royals almost exactly eight years ago on May 20, 2015. Lorenzen entered in this lone appearance against Kansas City after the seventh inning stretch, giving up a single and with 11 pitches in all against a team that would go on to win the World Series.

The midweek trio of matchups are all in the schedule as evening games with 6:40 p.m. first pitches on Bally Sports Kansas City. Those catching the action downtown this week will be treated to pleasant mid-May weather with highs in the 80s and sunshine along with many promotions.

Promotions include “Celebrate your class of ‘23 graduate” on Monday night, indulge in “Dollar Hot Dog Night” and “Gamer Night” on Tuesday, and then “Heart and Stroke Awareness Night at the K” will conclude the week.

