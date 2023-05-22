Raytown police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing man

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for 63-year-old Oscar Gaines.

Gaines was last seen Sunday, May 21, leaving his residence and has not returned home.

Police say his family was last able to contact him by phone on Monday and was concerned by Gaines expressing confusion to his whereabouts.

Gaines has not been diagnosed with cognitive issues however his family does say that he has possible memory problems. His family has since been unable to reach him.

Gaines is a black male, about six foot and two inches tall and 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt and shorts.

Police asks if anyone has seen Gaines or has any information related to Gaines’ whereabouts, to immediately dial 911 or call the Raytown Police Department 816-737-6020.

