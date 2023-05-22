Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Raytown police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing man

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Oscar Gaines.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Oscar Gaines.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for 63-year-old Oscar Gaines.

Gaines was last seen Sunday, May 21, leaving his residence and has not returned home.

Police say his family was last able to contact him by phone on Monday and was concerned by Gaines expressing confusion to his whereabouts.

Gaines has not been diagnosed with cognitive issues however his family does say that he has possible memory problems. His family has since been unable to reach him.

Gaines is a black male, about six foot and two inches tall and 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt and shorts.

Police asks if anyone has seen Gaines or has any information related to Gaines’ whereabouts, to immediately dial 911 or call the Raytown Police Department 816-737-6020.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

Latest News

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Generic.
KCPD chief releases statement regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care
Chris Dunn was convicted in a 1990 Saint Louis murder of teenager Ricco Rogers.
Why it’s so hard to get the wrongly convicted out of prison in Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition following shooting in KCMO