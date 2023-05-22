Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have released the names of the three people shot and killed at a nightclub over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the victims who died in the shooting at Klymax Lounge were:

Jason McConnell, 41

Clarence Henderson, 33

Antoinette Brenson, 25

Police responded to the nightclub Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found two people dead and three others injured at the scene in the 4200 block of Indiana Avenue.

One of the victims died at a hospital, first responders stated.

KCPD reported Monday morning the other two victims remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

