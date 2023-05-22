Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have released the names of the three people shot and killed at a nightclub over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the victims who died in the shooting at Klymax Lounge were:

  • Jason McConnell, 41
  • Clarence Henderson, 33
  • Antoinette Brenson, 25

Police responded to the nightclub Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found two people dead and three others injured at the scene in the 4200 block of Indiana Avenue.

One of the victims died at a hospital, first responders stated.

KCPD reported Monday morning the other two victims remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
Man dies from gunshot wound on KCK street; police investigating as suspicious death

Latest News

Sean Martin Reece
Stabbing suspect turns himself in to Lawrence Police for questioning
The large plot of land sits next to the Ambassador Building at the gateway of KCI at the...
Dignitaries break ground on restaurant, hotel development near KCI
FILE — Police said an investigation includes suspected impairment.
Motorcycle driver dies Monday morning after being struck by high-speeding car
Dignitaries set to break ground on restaurant, hotel development near KCI