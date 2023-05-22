Aging & Style
1 person dead, another in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated two people were shot Monday afternoon near the Ivanhoe neighborhoods.

It happened near 39th Street and Montgall Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported that one person died and another was in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

