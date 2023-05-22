One person critically wounded after overnight shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a shooting victim was taken to the hospital Monday morning with critical injuries.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Bales Drive just before 3 a.m. Officers stated it was not clear whether the victim was found inside or out, but police did confirm it happened between 93rd and 95th streets just before Bannister Road,

That victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect information.

