Motorcycle driver dies Monday morning after being struck by high-speeding car

FILE — Police said an investigation includes suspected impairment.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police confirmed one person died in an overnight crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated a white BMW 328i was headed eastbound on Truman Road at a high rate of speed just before 2 a.m.

As it entered the intersection of Truman and Indiana Avenue, the vehicle crashed into a black Yamaha V Star motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation includes suspected impairment.

