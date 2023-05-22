Motorcycle driver dies Monday morning after being struck by high-speeding car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police confirmed one person died in an overnight crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated a white BMW 328i was headed eastbound on Truman Road at a high rate of speed just before 2 a.m.

As it entered the intersection of Truman and Indiana Avenue, the vehicle crashed into a black Yamaha V Star motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation includes suspected impairment.

