KCPD chief releases statement regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chief of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department released a statement Monday regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care in light of proposed changes to state law.

The full statement is below:

Previous coverage:

Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

Kansas City is now a sanctuary city for the trans community

Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor

Health care workers, trans community protest efforts to restrict gender-affirming care

Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline

