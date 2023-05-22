KCPD chief releases statement regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care

“The Department is aware of the recent proposed changes in Missouri law regarding healthcare restrictions on gender affirming treatment.

Based on the nature of the proposed changes in the law, the police department plays no role in these law changes because the provisions do not pertain to criminal conduct, but rather seeks enforcement through medical licensing and civil action.

These provisions are outside the jurisdiction of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

I want to assure Kansas City, we will continue to serve all the members of the community equitably regardless of race, ethnicity, age, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.”