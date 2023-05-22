KCPD chief releases statement regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chief of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department released a statement Monday regarding restrictions on gender-affirming care in light of proposed changes to state law.
The full statement is below:
Previous coverage:
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
Kansas City is now a sanctuary city for the trans community
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
Health care workers, trans community protest efforts to restrict gender-affirming care
Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.