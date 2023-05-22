Aging & Style
FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead Monday

Afternoon temperatures are expected near average within the upper 70s and lower 80s. A steady south east wind is expected between 5 mph and 10 mph.
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure that is centered over Oklahoma City to the south has stretched into the Missouri River Valley today. This will mostly stabilize the atmosphere, allowing for partly sunny to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures are expected near average within the upper 70s and lower 80s. A steady southeast wind is expected between 5 mph and 10 mph. This high-pressure system will slowly transfer to the south and east through the next 24 hours. Clouds will slowly form and build throughout Tuesday as an upper-level, low-pressure system continues to develop near southwestern Kansas. As we continue to funnel in a southerly component to the wind, the moisture content will build up from the Gulf of Mexico and provide a chance for shower activity around the low-pressure system.

For Tuesday, partly sunny skies will be more common than a wet weather threat. By Wednesday we will build in enough moisture, and become in close proximity to the low-pressure system to the southwest enough to bring in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. A severe weather threat is unlikely, but wet weather mainly along I 70 and south is looking more common. We will continue with a scattered threat for wet weather overnight and even Thursday afternoon as the low-pressure system continues to transfer south and east.

A dryer pattern is showing up just in time for the weekend with temperatures remaining several degrees above average featuring in the lower and middle 80s. This also includes our Memorial Day holiday.

