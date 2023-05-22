Aging & Style
FORECAST: Slim chances of a storm on Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Over the last few days, we have been part of a beautiful stretch of weather! Our temperatures will start to warm a bit more over the next few days. You will also notice our humidity values begin to slowly increase. But first, we have a nice and cool night ahead. Lows will drop to the 50s again overnight. Our quiet stretch will continue Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s and a good deal of sunshine. Humidity will increase on Wednesday and, with an upper level disturbance coming through, we will watch for a few spotty showers and storms. That chance is going to be more “miss” than “hit,” so do not expect widespread rain. Then, temperatures in the lower 80s will wrap up the week. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s into the weekend. Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry, with another storm chance out there on Sunday. Again, it is a really slim chance. For the most part, do not expect a whole lot of help from Mother Nature when it comes to watering your yard over the next seven days. Early summer temperatures will take over, but not reach the “overly hot” stage.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

