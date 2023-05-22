Dignitaries set to break ground on restaurant, hotel development near KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 87-acre Chaves Development near Kansas City International Airport is set to officially break ground at 10 a.m. Monday.

The large plot of land sits next to the Ambassador Building at the gateway of KCI at the intersection of I-435 and I-29.

There have been more than $2 million in updates and renovations including LED lights, a new HVAC system, a coffee bar, a micro market and a tenant parking lot. Plans are to increase the occupancy with fast food restaurants, hotels, and a 4,000-space airport parking facility called Peachy Parking — owned by the Chaves family.

Intersection renovations will also include a roundabout.

The Chaves family, led by Richard Chaves, Jr., has worked on acquiring the properties and support for three years. According to their website, occupancy has gone up from 38-76 percent since the area was acquired by the Chaves family in late 2019.

The speakers at Monday’s event are set to include KCMO public officials, the Chaves family and tenant representatives.

The project is located near the KCI 29 Logistics Park, which will eventually use 3,000 acres of farmland to build a mega site for industrial and manufacturing companies.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.