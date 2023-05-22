Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Man dies from gunshot wound on KCK street; police investigating as suspicious death

Latest News

Man killed over Uno card game
The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
1 person critical after overnight shooting in Kansas City
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short