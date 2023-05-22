Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline prior to takeoff, Aug. 22, 2009. Twenty-one B-2 Spirit aircrafts are assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing here. The B-2's primary mission is to attack time-critical targets early in a conflict to minimize an enemy's war-making potential. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kenny Holston)(SrA Kenny Holston | Whiteman AFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KCTV) - Twenty B-2 Spirit stealth bombers have been grounded since December due to safety concerns. They will finally resume their flights beginning Monday.

The Air Force Times reported that the fleet returned to normal operations on May 18, more than five months after they were pulled from flight due to an in-flight malfunction.

A Dec. 10 incident at Whiteman Air Force Base resulted in firefighters extinguishing flames from a bomber that had to make an emergency landing.

“We successfully accomplished all necessary actions to safely return to full flight operations,” Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, said. “Our ability to deliver nuclear deterrence and provide long-range strike was never in doubt.”

The Air Force has not yet released a public version of its investigation into that accident, according to the report.

Whiteman has served as the B-2 Spirit’s base since the 1990s. In December 2022, the Pentagon announced it will debut its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years.

The B-2 was also envisioned to be a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, but the Air Force built only 21, due to cost overruns and a changed security environment after the Soviet Union fell. Fewer than that are ready to fly on any given day due to the significant maintenance needs of the aging bomber.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
Man dies from gunshot wound on KCK street; police investigating as suspicious death

Latest News

FORECAST: Sunny skies are calling Monday
Afternoon temperatures are expected near average within the upper 70s and lower 80s. A steady...
FORECAST: Another beautiful, sunny day ahead for your Monday
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One person critically wounded after overnight shooting in Kansas City
KSHSAA votes against push by baseball coaches to extend season